Walsh Begins Another Charity Through-Hike

OTSEGO COUNTY

Tom Walsh of Worcester, a 65-year-old hiker and cancer survivor, set out on a 200-mile charity fundraiser through-hike of Otsego County on June 1. He plans to visit all 20 state forests, five Otsego Land Trust conservation areas, and all 24 towns in the county. Walsh is using the hike to raise funds and awareness for Otsego Outdoors and the Hannah-Lee House, a residential home for Bassett Medical Center patients and family members.

“Kudos to Tom Walsh for this remarkable venture. We are extremely grateful to Tom for supporting the Hannah-Lee House and the comfort it provides to our patients and their families,” said Bassett Healthcare Network President and CEO Dr. Tommy Ibrahim. “We are proud to call beautiful Otsego County our home base, and salute Tom for supporting Otsego Outdoors.

“There’s three reasons I do this,” Walsh said. “One is to raise money, two is to raise awareness about the Hannah-Lee House and Otsego Outdoors, and three is a personal challenge.” He noted that his route calls for him to walk about 12 miles a day for three weeks. “Hiking 12 miles a day for days in a row will be a challenge,” he said. He said that knowing people have pledged to donate funds for each forest he reaches is a motivating factor. “It helps keep me going, knowing if I reach the next forest, that means more funds go to the Hannah-Lee House and Otsego Outdoors,” he said.

This is Walsh’s fourth charity hike. Last year he hiked to all state parks and state forests in Otsego County and raised funds for the Bassett Cancer Institute and Otsego Outdoors. He aims to raise $5,000 this year, and as of June 1 was about halfway to this goal. Walsh was delayed by the air quality crisis on June 7-9, but got back on the road on June 10. As of June 12, he had passed through the Hartwick State Forest and was approaching the Texas School House State Forest, the halfway point of the hike. He has completed his circuit through the northern half of the county.

For more information, updates on Walsh’s progress, or to donate in sponsorship of his walk, visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/200miles/