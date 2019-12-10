Walter J. Hribar, 84; Korean War Vet, Worked In Frankfort

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Walter J. Hribar, 84, a Korean War veteran and longtime Richfield Springs resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in his home. He had the comfort of his loving family at side.

Walter was born on March 6, 1935, in Fly Creek, son of the late Anthony and Anna Pope Hribar.

A lifelong area resident, he was educated at Richfield Springs Central School.

Mr. Hribar was an honorably discharged Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

After his military service he was united in marriage to the former Pauline Snyder. She predeceased him on Dec. 22, 2014.

Walter first worked as a meat cutter for the A&P grocery store in Richfield Springs until it closed in 1979. He then went to work for Mohawk Metals in Frankfort until his retirement on June 11, 1999.

Mr. Hribar was especially proud of his membership in the Richfield Springs Veterans Club.

In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on his hobby farm. His relaxation time was spent watching old Western movies and TV programs about the Old West. He also had a unique interest in John Deere tractors. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his many friends and family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed.

Surviving him are daughters, Ann Ostrander and her husband, Daniel of East Springfield and Lisa Conklin of Richfield Springs; brother, Dean Hribar and his wife, Barbara of Weeki Wache, Florida, sister, Caroline Hopper and her husband, Herman of Richfield Springs; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents and wife, Pauline, he is predeceased by a brother, David Hribar.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday at J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 W. James St.; Richfield Springs.

Interment, with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force, will be in the spring in Lakeview Cemetery. The time will be announced.