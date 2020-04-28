Want To Open? Cuomo: Here’s How You Do It

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Tuesday, 4/27

Governor Lists 12 Steps Toward

Getting To The ‘New Normalcy’

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo Tuesday outlined 12 guidelines the Empire State’s regions must follow to move out of State of Emergency restrictions.

In addition to the Mohawk Valley Economic Development Region, which includes Otsego County, they are Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City, North Country, Long Island, Southern Tier and Western New York.