Photo by Carina Franck

Washed Out Section of Route 80 Reported

COOPERSTOWN—Full details are not yet known, but motorists traveling in and out of Cooperstown will want to avoid Route 80 (West Lake Road) where, approximately four miles north of the village, the road seems to be collapsing, presumably due to the recent heavy rains. At last report, both the Cooperstown Fire Department and New York State Department of Transportation had responded to the crisis. Thank you to Carina Franck for the photos and to Patrick Franck for alerting the public.