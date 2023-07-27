Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Chip Northrup

Ban Heavy Vehicles from State Route 80

Photo by Carina Franck

Except for local deliveries, very large trucks and tour buses over 10,000 pounds should be prohibited on roadways next to Otsego Lake. Both roads adjacent to the lake have had catastrophic failures in recent years due to the fact that the underlying soil conditions simply do not support the ongoing impact of 18-wheeled trucks and large tour buses. The damage to roads by overly large vehicles is exponentially greater than that of a car. Neither road is sufficiently policed for speeders—so large trucks use the lake roads as freeways. State Route 80 should be rerouted away from Cooperstown and Springfield Center. The Village of Cooperstown should take the lead on this along with Otsego County. The destruction of the lakeside by 18-wheelers must stop.

Chip Northrup
Cooperstown

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Lane Closure Along State Route 80 in Otsego County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that traffic along a portion of State Route 80 in the Town of Otsego - approximately four miles north of the Village of Cooperstown - in Otsego County will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic controlled by temporary signals until further notice because of damage to the roadway sustained during last weekend’s severe weather.…

Public Participation in NY Forward Process Now Possible

The Village of Cooperstown held its first Local Planning Committee meeting on May 24 in conjunction with the $4.5 million NY Forward grant it was awarded on March 2. Building on the momentum of New York State’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller and rural communities.…

In Memoriam: Norma L. Onyan

COOPERSTOWN—Norma Louise Onyan, a long-time resident of Cooperstown, entered into eternal rest Friday afternoon, July 21, 2023, at her home on the southern shore of Otsego Lake in the Village of Cooperstown. She was 92.
Born December 13, 1930 in Wichita, Kansas, she was one of eight children of Ernest Edward Rothwell and Myrtle Grace Powell Rothwell.…