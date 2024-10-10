Letter from Gerry Welch
Funds Could Be Better Spent
“So far, the 2024 campaigns have spent approximately $3.9 billion of total funds raised on advertising and campaign promotion.” How about spending these funds on any number of projects that advance human health and welfare? (Good deeds.) Have the news media report these wonderful uses of funds to in turn advance their political initiatives instead of promising giving away the house to buy votes.
I approve of this message.
Gerry Welch
Cooperstown