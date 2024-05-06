Welcome Home Cooperstown Celebrates Cinco de Mayo

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown will host the next in its series of monthly meet and greets at the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, on Tuesday, May 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is intended to welcome newcomers to the community, to share information and to make connections with established residents. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

According to officials, the May 7 event will include general information about the Cooperstown area and institutions, with a special focus on the Mexican holiday, Cinco de Mayo. A yearly commemoration of the Mexican victory over the Second French Empire at the 1862 Battle of Puebla, Cinco de Mayo (the 5th of May) has become associated with a celebration of Mexican American culture. There will be a brief overview of Cinco de Mayo by area resident Arisai Cruz Hernandez, and refreshments are being provided through the generosity of Lauren Glynn. A craft will be available for families, and local musician Zach Hirst will perform.

Welcome Home Cooperstown hosts monthly gatherings designed to bring together new area residents with longtime community members. The goal is to welcome area newcomers and assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions, and encourage them to make the Cooperstown area their permanent home.

Members of the Welcome Home Cooperstown committee include interested citizens and representatives from the Village of Cooperstown, Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown Central School, and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Friends of the Village Library and the Community Foundation of Otsego County.