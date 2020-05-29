Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Well-Driller Warms Neighbors To Project Well-Driller Warms Neighbors To Project 05/29/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Well-Driller Warms Neighbors To Project After eight hours of loud drilling yesterday on Cooperstown’s Glen Avenue, Titan Drilling of Arkville handed out gift certificates to neighbors today as a good will gesture. At Glen and Railroad, Linda Parmalee, who was concerned yesterday about what turned out to the foundation of a novel Geothermal Heating System, said neighbors would have appreciated being briefed about what was going on. “We don’t want to prevent people from doing their jobs,” she said. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)