By: Jim Kevlin  05/29/2020
Well-Driller Warms Neighbors To Project

After eight hours of loud drilling yesterday on Cooperstown’s Glen Avenue, Titan Drilling of Arkville handed out gift certificates to neighbors today as a good will gesture.   At Glen and Railroad, Linda Parmalee, who was concerned yesterday about what turned out to the foundation of a novel Geothermal Heating System, said neighbors would have appreciated being briefed about what was going on.  “We don’t want to prevent people from doing their jobs,” she said.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

