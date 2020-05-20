Which DMV To Cut? Oneonta, Cooperstown

A masked County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner made a cameo appearance at today’s county Board of Representatives meeting to explain why she’s closed the Oneonta DMV office, and said the state Department of Motor Vehicles, looking for funds to fill Empire State coffers drained the coronavirus, is ending reimbursements to counties for services provided. She argued main office should remain open in Cooperstown, the county seat and headquarters of county government. But county Rep. Andrew Stammel, D-Town of Oneonta, suggested that with the larger population, the colleges and proximity to I-88, the Oneonta office should be kept and the Cooperstown one closed. County Rep. Michele Farwell, D-Morris, asked for a breakdown of which office generates the most funds. Sinnott Gardner said she would research the issue, which is not a county board matter: the county clerk can close a DMV office on her own authority. At left is county board Chairman Dave Bliss. (Screenshot from Facebook Live)