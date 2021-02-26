Why Is Otsego Ignored? Oberacker Asks Zucker

ONEONTA – State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, today grilled state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker on the shortage of vaccines in his district, including Otsego County, during a joint legislative public hearing on the governor’s budget proposal.

“The rural region I represent was forced to shut down – even when most counties had an extremely low number of cases – if any,” said Oberacker, a member of the Senate Health Committee. “Now, with the vaccine being distributed, my district is completely forgotten. What am I supposed to tell my constituents?”

Zucker asked for patience. “I know we are working with the communities on this and let’s see where we are after the end of this weekend when more vaccines are out there,” he said.

Senator Oberacker serves as a member of the Senate Health Committee.