Senator Takes Tour On Futuristic Shelter 03/22/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People OPENING PLANNED THIS SUMMER Senator Takes Tour Of Futuristic Shelter State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, Otsego County's freshman senator, took a tour Friday afternoon of the SQSPCA's new Susquehanna Animal Shelter on Route 28 at Index. The building, due for completion by summer, was designed by Design Learned, Norwich, Conn., one of the nation's foremost animal shelter architects, and utilizes designs to help keep the dogs and cats calm and happy. SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes conducted the tour.