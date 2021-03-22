By: Jim Kevlin  03/22/2021  11:59 am
Senator Takes Tour On Futuristic Shelter

OPENING PLANNED THIS SUMMER

Senator Takes Tour

Of Futuristic Shelter

State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, Otsego County’s freshman senator, took a tour Friday afternoon of the SQSPCA’s new Susquehanna Animal Shelter on Route 28 at Index. The building, due for completion by summer, was designed by Design Learned, Norwich, Conn., one of the nation’s foremost animal shelter architects, and utilizes designs to help keep the dogs and cats calm and happy.  SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes conducted the tour.

