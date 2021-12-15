William “Bill” F. Laymon, 53 October 2, 1968 – December 11, 2021

In Memoriam

William Frank “Bill” Laymon, 53 of South Edmeston passed away on Saturday December 11, 2021 in Albany.

Bill was born on October 2, 1968 in Cooperstown the son of Stanley and Edna Laymon Sr. Bill was a lifetime resident of the area living in South Edmeston. He was an honorable, selfless, hardworking, dedicated son, father, Papa, Poppy, and friend. He was the proud owner of Lacar Construction and Empire Spray Foam LLC.

He is survived by his daughters Lynn (Kevin Wright) Baldwin of South Edmeston, Shayla Goodspeed of South New Berlin, Brandi Goodspeed of CA, grandchildren Rosalee Beach, Emily Goodspeed, and Nolan Wright, his parents Stanley and Edna Laymon Sr of GA, brothers Stanley Laymon Jr of GA and Doug (Paula) Laymon of GA, sisters Cindy (Dwight) King of GA, and Patches of Morrisville. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be Friday December 17th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston. Services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral Home. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.