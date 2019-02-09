By: Jim Kevlin  02/09/2019  6:28 pm
Winter Carnival Fireworks Light Sky

 02/09/2019

Let There Be…

LIGHT!

In dark of winter, lights – in the form of fireworks – lit up the sky over the south end of Otsego Lake a few minutes ago, marking the midpoint of the 2019 Cooperstown Winter Carnival. As it traditional, the display was made possible through contributions of County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner, County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr., Diistrict Attorney John Muehl and County Treasurer Allen Ruffles, as well as the Casale Group and the Lions Club, which organized the annual carnival. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

