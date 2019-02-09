Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Winter Carnival Fireworks Light Sky Winter Carnival Fireworks Light Sky 02/09/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Let There Be… LIGHT! In dark of winter, lights – in the form of fireworks – lit up the sky over the south end of Otsego Lake a few minutes ago, marking the midpoint of the 2019 Cooperstown Winter Carnival. As it traditional, the display was made possible through contributions of County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner, County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr., Diistrict Attorney John Muehl and County Treasurer Allen Ruffles, as well as the Casale Group and the Lions Club, which organized the annual carnival. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) CLICK FOR ALL WINTER CARNIVAL EVENTS FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Fireworks Hail Winter Carnival's Start Fireworks! 50th Anniversary Winter Carnival Being Organized