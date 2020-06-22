Within Limits, Bassett Lets Inpatients Have One Visitor At A Time

O’Connor Starts Today; Other Hospitals Wednesday

COOPERSTOWN – Beginning this week, one visitor at a time per inpatient will be allowed in Bassett Healthcare Network facilities between noon and 8 p.m. daily.

That’s effective today at O’Connor Hospital, Delhi. It begins Wednesday at Bassett, Fox, Delhi’s O’Connor, Cobleskill Regional and Little Falls hospitals.

Bassett Medical Center’s Inpatient Psychiatry Department may have differing hours; visitors to this area are encouraged to consult with their loved one’s care team and plan ahead.

All people who enter buildings must wear a mask and participate in screening procedures, including temperature checks and a brief questionnaire.

Visits are limited to two people per patient per day, and should be 18 or older, unless approved by the clinical team. The patient or caregiver will determine who the visitors can be. Also, exceptions may be made to one visitor at a time if a visitor requires assistance.

A single visitor may stay no longer than four hours. Two visitors may split the four hour block as they wish. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room, unless directed to leave by hospital staff.

Visits to Bassett’s long-term care facilities are still blocked, per state regulations, but exceptions will be considered for end-of-life patients.