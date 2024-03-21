Socks, a female pit mix shown here with SQSPCA Kennel Manager Haley Johnson, is one of four dogs rescued last month in the Town of Laurens. (Photo by Tania Puglia)

Woman Arrested in Animal Cruelty Case

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

LAURENS

0n Monday, February 19, Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals staff worked with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office to rescue four dogs living in deplorable conditions in the Town of Laurens. Unfortunately, the tip from a private citizen came too late to help the five deceased dogs found on the property.

“It was horrific,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes at the time. “The worst situation I have been a part of.”

For Haynes, that’s saying something, as the SQSPCA routinely assists local law enforcement officials with animal cruelty cases here in Otsego County.

Last week, on March 13, Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. announced the arrest of the owner of the property from which the dogs were seized. Ashley H. Williams of Laurens has been charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony; nine counts of abandonment of animals, a misdemeanor; and nine counts of failure to provide sustenance to animals, also a misdemeanor.

During the month of February, according to the sheriff’s report, deputies received accounts of deceased and emaciated dogs that had been abandoned at a property in Laurens.

“Through the initial investigation, probable cause was developed for a search warrant to be applied for and subsequently obtained through the Laurens Town Court. On February 19, the search warrant was executed at the residence, which led to the discovery of five deceased canines, all of which were wrapped in blankets and placed in trash bags. Additionally, [four] live canines in various states of emaciation were seized from a trailer on the property,” the sheriff’s report read.

According to Devlin, the live dogs were turned over to employees of the Susquehanna SPCA for care and medical attention. The deceased dogs were transported by SQSPCA staff to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine for necropsies, paid for by the shelter, and an arrest warrant for the defendant was applied for and granted by the Laurens Town Court.

“After the completion of the necropsies, it was determined the deceased dogs had starved to death and were partially cannibalized by the living dogs,” Devlin reported.

“Sadly, this case is a great example of how our current laws restrict our ability to be proactive and save animals when we can clearly see their fate. Ms. Williams was on our radar because one of her dogs had come into our facility as an impound, and she had been questioned about a horse in her care. During both of these interactions we offered help, but it was refused,” Haynes recounted.

“When a trusted dog control officer tried to follow up and encourage her to do the right thing, Ms. Williams and her partner fled and were unable to be located. Unfortunately, at the time, we did not have enough evidence for law enforcement to step in and act. It wasn’t until the report of deceased and abandoned dogs that law enforcement was able to gather enough evidence for a warrant, which of course led to the seizure,” said Haynes.

Last Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received information that Williams was at a residence in the City of Oneonta. Oneonta police officers and Otsego County probation officers responded and took Williams into custody on the active arrest warrant. Custody was then transferred from the Oneonta Police Department to Otsego County Sheriff’s Office investigators, after which the defendant was transported for processing.

Devlin said Williams was processed and lodged in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment.

Investigator Anthony Grimes confirmed via e-mail on March 18 that Williams was arraigned the night of her arrest and released on her own recognizance.

“The animals recovered during the search warrant were voluntarily surrendered and will be available for adoption shortly,” Grimes said.

Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators were assisted by the Oneonta Police Department, Otsego County Probation Department and the SQSPCA during the course of this investigation.

The rescued dogs are currently being treated at the animal shelter and are on the road to recovery, Devlin wrote. Additional charges are pending.

The four dogs at the SQSPCA are doing well, confirmed Haynes.

“We have a male blue heeler named Bluey, a female red heeler named Bingo, a mixed breed named Muffin, a female, and a pit mix named Socks, also a female,” Haynes said. “All were thin, but Socks was emaciated.

“The biggest thing these dogs needed was basic care—food, water and warmth. They were left in a trailer with no electricity or running water,” Haynes said.

“It pains and makes us sick to think about the suffering that occurred. Our hearts were broken as we assisted with the collection of the deceased dogs,” Haynes continued. “We find solace in our ability to help when we are authorized. We were proud to be in a position to assist with obtaining the necropsies, and we hope this move helped gain information that will prevent the suspect from doing this again. We are proud to be providing loving care and nourishment to the four dogs found alive. These dogs, all sweet and adoptable, are available to begin meeting potential adopters.”