Work Begins Monday On Main & Chestnut

COOPERSTOWN – Beginning Monday, Upstate Companies plans to resume work on the Village of Cooperstown’s federally funded Transportation Enhancement Program (TEP) project, which will include modernization of the traffic light at Main and Chestnut.

In addition to traffic and pedestrian signals, the project also includes replacement of sidewalk, a new corner configuration in front of Mel’s @ 22, improvements to mid-block crosswalks, refurbishment of corner business directory signage, installation of two sets of banner poles, tree planting, and some repaving.

“Like any construction project, there will be some inconveniences,” according to a press release from Village Hall. “However, every effort will be made to ensure vehicular and pedestrian traffic and business operations remain smooth. Work is planned now so that the project is completed by mid-May, prior to Memorial Day weekend. “