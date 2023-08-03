Advertisement. Advertise with us

The recent Oneonta Family YMCA’s Y Specialty Fitness @ FoxCare grand opening was well attended. (Photo provided)

Y Specialty Fitness Celebrates Grand Opening

Frank Russo (right) receives a Certificate of Merit from Assemblyman Brian Miller, in recognition of the collaboration between the YMCA and Bassett. (Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Over 80 people gathered to celebrate the opening of Oneonta Family YMCA’s Y Specialty Fitness @ FoxCare on Friday, July 14. In attendance were New York State Assemblyman Brian Miller, representatives from Congressman Marc Molinaro’s office and the NYS Alliance of YMCAs, and many community members.

“It was great to see the community embrace this unique new collaboration with Bassett Healthcare Network’s AO Fox Hospital and the Oneonta YMCA, focused on improving the wellness of our community,” said Oneonta YMCA Executive Director Frank Russo. “The Y is building upon the success of this longstanding, beautiful facility and dedicated staff.”

The Y reported increasing membership at the new facility and more than 7,300 swipe-ins from June 5 to July 31. Specialty Fitness has added a personal trainer to the floor, increased the pool hours and added six new fitness classes.

“The YMCA aims to improve everyone’s overall health by providing programs and activities that promote overall wellbeing, no matter where you are on your journey to better health,” a press release concluded.

For more information, visit www.oneontaymca.org.

