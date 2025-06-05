YMCA Chooses Board Members, Officers

ONEONTA—At its Annual Meeting, the Oneonta Family YMCA announced the election of new board members and officers, as well as the recognition of a retiring board member for her dedicated service.

Joining current board members Johna Peachin, Carlton Rule, Lisetta Coffin, Abby Losie and Gio Scarimbolo, the following individuals were elected to the YMCA Board of Directors: Becky Thomas, reelected for a second three-year term; Lauren Stephenson, elected for a first three-year term; Mike Walling, elected for a first three-year term; Jeffery Wiltsie, elected for a first three-year term; and Ron Brooke, elected for a first three-year term.

The board also confirmed the following officer appointments: Chair Johna Peachin (continuing); Vice Chair Becky Thomas, one-year term; and Secretary Lisetta Coffin, one-year term.

In a special moment during the meeting, Executive Director Frank Russo presented retiring board member and Vice Chair Taylor Bolton with an award recognizing her outstanding service to the Oneonta Family YMCA. Bolton’s leadership and commitment have been instrumental in advancing the YMCA’s mission, officials said.

“I’m excited to work alongside this talented and dedicated board as we continue making an important impact in the community,” said Oneonta Family YMCA Executive Director Frank Russo. “Together with our staff and volunteers, we remain committed to building strong kids, strong families and a strong community.”

The Oneonta Family YMCA is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors who, alongside YMCA staff, are dedicated to strengthening the foundation of the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Oneonta Family YMCA and its programs, visit www.oneontaymca.org.