Youngsters Pack Fire Hall As Santa Visits Schenevus

Ariella Lapre, 5, prepares to share her wish list with Santa Claus, who paid his annual visit this afternoon to the Schenevus Fire Department’s Christmas Party at the fire hall, organized by the department’s auxiliary. She’s the daughter of Steve and Sandy Lapre, Westford. As many as 100 youngsters were expected including (inset, right) Jade Jaquish, 1, who was excited about meeting Santa, but then wasn’t too sure when she saw the Big Guy in his sled. She’s the daughter of Liam and Samantha Jaquish, Schenevus. The annual holiday highlight features food and Christmas cookies, and the Schenevus Central Dragon Tones were scheduled to sing at 4, according to Auxiliary Vice President Christina Snyder, one of the organizers. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)