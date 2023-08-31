Letter from Bernie Zeh

Basile is Right Candidate for Job

I am writing to express my opinion on the upcoming Otsego County clerk election. It is imperative that the right candidate be chosen for the position to ensure that the clerk’s office and DMV are managed effectively. In this regard, I strongly believe that Jennifer Basile is the right candidate for the job.

Unlike MacGuire Benton, Jennifer Basile has worked in the office for years and has the relevant experience to run the clerk’s office and DMV efficiently. She has a strong track record of providing excellent customer service to the public and is well-versed in administrative procedures. Her knowledge and experience will be crucial in ensuring that the office is run effectively and efficiently.

On the other hand, MacGuire Benton has no experience in running a clerk’s office or DMV. Without the necessary experience and knowledge, it is unlikely that he will be able to perform the duties of county clerk effectively.

Therefore, I urge all voters to consider Jennifer Basile’s experience and track record when casting their vote in the upcoming election. She is the most qualified candidate for the job, and her election will ensure that the clerk’s office and DMV are managed effectively.

Bernie Zeh

Hartwick