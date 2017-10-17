Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Buoys Out. Is Winter Far Behind? Buoys Out. Is Winter Far Behind? 10/16/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Buoys Out. Is Winter Far Behind? Paul Lord from the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station and a team of 12 volunteer divers picked up 18 “No Wake” Buoys around Otsego Lake on Sunday, signalling the end of summer boating. The volunteer dive team has been retrieving the buoys every year for the past 19 years. The windy conditions on Sunday made this year’s retrieval exceptionally difficult, Lord said. (Paul Donnelly for AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related