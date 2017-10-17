By:  10/16/2017  9:04 pm
Buoys Out.  Is Winter Far Behind?

Paul Lord from the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station and a team of 12 volunteer divers picked up 18 “No Wake” Buoys around Otsego Lake on Sunday, signalling the end of summer boating. The volunteer dive team has been retrieving the  buoys every year for the past 19 years. The windy conditions on Sunday made this year’s retrieval exceptionally difficult, Lord said.  (Paul Donnelly for AllOTSEGO.com)
