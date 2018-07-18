Council Approves Nick’s Application

By PARKER FISH • Special To www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – The audience filled the seats and spilled out into the hallway as the Oneonta Common Council determined the fate of Nick’s Diner on Chestnut Street this evening. The council ultimately voted to approve prospective owner Rodney Thorsland’s grant application, allowing him to send the application to Albany, where the state will decide whether or not to fund his $230,000 Community Development Block Grant application.

Thorsland’s request has been hotly debated in the past three Common Council meetings, with many community members speaking out in opposition of the proposed grant.

“As a businessman who has invested one and a half million dollars of my own money in local business, I find it personally offensive that the city would even consider supporting giving a grant to a business that is not unique to the community in any way,” said Eric Dohner, Oneonta. “These 15 full-time equivalent jobs are only going to be minimum wage. They’re not going to draw anybody to the city, and they’re not going to keep young people who are looking for a career in the city.”

Council member Michele Frazier, First Ward, was the only “no” vote from the Council, showing skepticism in regards to the property’s appraisal.

“It has been noted in our email exchanges that ‘who are we to question a licensed appraiser in this situation?’” said Frazier. “But I would argue that we are in fact precisely the body that should be questioning those who bring an opinion to us when we’re spending taxpayers money to the tune of $230,000.”

Frazier explained that she contacted an appraisal instructor in order to gain more information about the appraisal process, and explained that the appraisal process for the Nick’s Diner property was questionable at best.

“There is no income on the property, so the Albany appraisers utilized some rent discussions using a comparison of a restaurant on Wolf Rd. in Colonie, which is just absolutely asinine,” she said. “As a real estate professional, I would never walk into that building and suggest a sales price of $550,000.”

While Frazier strongly opposed the grant application, the rest of the board did not share her sentiments on the issue. Council member Russ Southard explained that the grant is an opportunity that he would like to see Oneonta take advantage of.

“If we say no tonight, you’re all going to read about some other city like Watertown getting this grant,” said Southard. “With the parameters of this specific grant, from job creation, to size of the city, to what he has to do, I don’t see how I can vote no for this.”

Outside of Frazier, the board voted unanimously to approve Thorsland’s grant application, which now allows him to apply for the $230,000 grant for the property.

