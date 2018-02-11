By:  02/10/2018  7:25 pm
County IGA Committee To Begin County-Manager Deliberations

County Rep. Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick/Milford/New Lisbon, reports to the Otsego County Board of Representatives at its February meeting Thursday that her committee will begin explorations of a county-manager system of government when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the government complex in Cooperstown.  At right is county Rep. Andrew Marietta, D-Cooperstown/Town of Otsego.  (From Parker Fish video for AllOTSEGO.com)
