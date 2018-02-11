Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › County IGA Committee To Begin County-Manager Deliberations County IGA Committee To Begin County-Manager Deliberations 02/10/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News CLICK FOR FEBRUARY COUNTY BOARD MEETING County IGA Committee To Begin County-Manager Deliberations County Rep. Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick/Milford/New Lisbon, reports to the Otsego County Board of Representatives at its February meeting Thursday that her committee will begin explorations of a county-manager system of government when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the government complex in Cooperstown. At right is county Rep. Andrew Marietta, D-Cooperstown/Town of Otsego. (From Parker Fish video for AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related