David Lantz Roy, 90; Celebrated Dairyman Retired In County

ROSEBOOM – David Lantz Roy, 90, a celebrated dairy farmer who retired to Otsego County, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2018, with his family at his side.

David, son of Insley Hilbler Roy and Josephine Lantz Roy, was born on Aug. 15, 1927, in Sussex, N.J. He was a graduate of Rutgers University with degrees in agriculture and economics. As a young man, David was a 4-H member and leader. He was selected to attend 4-H Club Congress and received recognition for his outstanding showmanship of dairy animals.

From 1943 to 1968, he farmed with his father, Insley H. Roy, at Glen Iron Farm in Tranquility, N.J. He was breeder of registered Holstein cattle and a life member of the Holstein Friesian Association.

In 1946, David was a herdsman on a ship taking horses and cattle to Western Europe. He was one of the first “Sea Going Cowboys” who were part of a program, initiated by the church of the Brethren, now known as Heifer International. This program was originally designed to help European farmers restore the herds that had been decimated by Word War II.

Before returning to the United States, David was severely injured in a trip to Mount Etna. He always attributed his recovery to the skill of the doctors and to the many people who prayed for him.

In 1968 David moved to Oneida County, where he was employed by Cornell Cooperative Extension Services as a farm management specialist until his retirement in 1985. In 1973, David was recognized by the dairy farmers of Oneida County with the “Silver Cow Award” for his outstanding support of dairy farming in the County.

David married Jean Zellers in Pleasant Grove, N.J., on April 25, 1953. They were the parents of five children. David served as Chairman of the Planning Board in Green Township, N.J., and as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Tranquility United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Sussex County Board Agriculture.

Following his move to Oneida County, he became a member of the New Hartford United Methodist Church where he served on the Finance Committee and as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees.

After retirement in 1985 David and Jean moved to the Town of Roseboom in Otsego County. He was an active member of the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church and the Worcester Grange.

David will be remembered for his thoughtfulness, humility, his love of children, sense of humor, and his commitment to making the communities wherever he has lived better places.

He was predeceased by his wife Jean Cobb Zellers Roy, and his daughter Sarah Elizabeth Boisvert. He is survived by his children David I. Roy, Mary Jean Roy, Daniel S. Roy, Jonathan B. Roy and seven grandchildren.

Special thanks from the family to the caregivers at the Abraham House for their kindness and assistance with David’s peaceful passing.

A memorial service will be held at the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, Cherry Valley on Sunday July 15, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Please consider donations to David’s favorite charity, Heifer International.

To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin