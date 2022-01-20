In Memoriam Joseph A. Bouck Sr., 80 March 27, 1941 – January 17, 2022

In Memoriam

EDMESTON – Joseph A. Bouck Sr, 80, of Edmeston passed away on Monday January 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Joe was born on March 27, 1941 in Albany, NY the son of the late Peter and Nellie Rivenburg Bouck. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step father Robert Porth, brothers James and Leonard Bouck and a sister Marion Yerdon.

Joe lived most of his adult life in Roseboom where he painted and raced stock cars for many years out of his garage. He was a jack of all trades, loved his Farmall’s, and watching stock car and horse racing. He loved being around his family and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Star Bouck, son Wayne (Carol) Bouck, daughter Christine (Jeremy) Knapp, and son Joseph (Erin) Bouck II. Also surviving are grandchildren Trista (Aaron), Brandon, Austin, Beth, Tritny (Joe), Jacob, Tearney, Taylee, Colby, Nikola, Gabriel, Chelsea, and Fred, greatgrandchildren Terrence and Karson, sister Shirley (Milt) Bealieu, brother Willard Bouck, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences, visit www.delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.