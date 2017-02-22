IN MEMORIAM: Douglas S. Rhyde, 84;

‘Mayor Of The Fly Creek Valley,’ Mason

FLY CREEK VALLEY – Douglas Schuyler Rhyde, known as “The Mayor of Fly Creek Valley,” passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 19, 2017, at Syracuse VA Medical Center. He was 84.

Born July 21, 1932, in Walton, Doug was a son of Rufus J. and Esther E. (Pope) Rhyde. He first attended a one-room schoolhouse and then school in Richfield Springs.

Doug joined the Army on Nov. 5, 1953, serving during the Korean War. He transferred to the Army Reserve on his discharge on Nov. 4, 1955, serving until October 1961.

On Dec. 27, 1954, Doug married Helen Turner at the Fly Creek Methodist Church. Together, they raised a family and ran their dairy farm on Roses Hill Road for 60 years.

Doug was a brother in the Masonic Fraternity for over 50 years,, rising to the Sublime Degree of a Master Mason on the eighth day of February, A.D. 1966, A.L. 5966, in Richfield Springs Lodge No. 482, Free and Accepted Masons.

He served as Worshipful Master 1989-1992, 1993-1994, and 1998-2001. In 2006, he received the Dedicated Service Award from The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of New York, and on April 26, 2016, he was recognized by The Grand Lodge for having completed 50 years of loyal support and dedication to the Masonic Fraternity.

Doug was also a member the Order of the Eastern Star, first with Arbutus Chapter No. 317, O.E.S. in Richfield Springs and then Otsego-Hartwick-Arbutus Chapter No. 201, O.E.S. in Cooperstown. He served the Chapter as Patron for many years, and in 1981 was District Lecturer.

Doug was a long-time member the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company and part of the fire police. For 27 years, he was on the Fly Creek Board of Fire Commissioners, many years as chairman. He was also a member of the Agway Council, the state Cooperative Extension, and enjoyed his more than 10 years as security guard at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He always enjoyed his many “ramming sessions” with people in the Valley. He will be fondly remembered by his children for always being supportive of them, especially by attending their many sporting events.

Doug is survived by his four children, Patricia Rhyde, Michael Rhyde, Susan Sherman and Kelly Steele; four grandchildren, Sara Oetjen, Stacy Thoutt, Michael Rhyde, Jr., and Gabrielle Elizabeth Rhyde; one brother, Edward Rhyde; one brother-in-law, Jack Turner and his wife, Nancy; two sisters-in-law Violet Moshier and Gail Rhyde; and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his beloved dog, Annie.

He was predeceased by his wife, Helen, on April 9, 2015, and a brother, Donald J. Rhyde, in 1975.

Memorial services will be Friday, Feb. 24, at Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home: at 6 p.m., with a Firefighter Memorial Service, followed by remembrances from Doug’s children, then a Masonic Memorial Service. Military Honors will then be accorded by the Cooperstown Veterans Club and a state Military Forces Honor Guard contingent.

Calling hours will precede the services at 5 p.m. Burial will be private later this spring, when farmers are preparing their fields.

Memorial donations may be made to the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 218, Fly Creek, NY 13337.

Arrangements are entrusted to Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.