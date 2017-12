IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Word has been received that Eugene A. Bettiol Sr., 85, the foremost developer of Southside Oneonta over the past half-century, passed away this morning at Albany Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife, Betty.

A celebration of his life is planned at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Foothills Performing Arts Center. Arrangements are with the Johnston Funeral Home, Morris.

