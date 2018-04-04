By:  04/04/2018  6:04 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsEXCLUSIVE NEWS!

EXCLUSIVE NEWS!

 04/04/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

EXCLUSIVE!

Breakthrough Regarding Sheriff’s Son

Coopertown’s Casale Runs Top Campaign

2 Accused Priests Had Served In County

NYSEG Abandons Gas Pipeline Upgrade

For exclusive local news reports, local opinion and local photos, pick up this week’s Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal, on newsstands across the county this afternoon.
AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS
TRY HOME DELIVERY OF FREEMAN’S JOURNAL
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think