Fans Line Up Block For Amy Schumer 05/29/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Fans Line Up Block For Amy Schumer Fans are lined up Oneonta's South Market Street a block and a half from Foothills' entry at this hour, awaiting admission to comic Amy Schumer's sold-out show to benefit Opportunities for Otsego's domestic violence program and Foothills itself. Schumer reportedly bought a house in Delhi and was exploring the area when she happened on Foothills last Friday and offered to do the show. Tickets were $20; Foothills seats 600 — 700 with overflow, meaning the event might raise $14,000. The curtain rises at 8. (Hannah Bergene photo for AllOTSEGO.com)