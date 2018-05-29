Fans Line Up Block For Amy  Schumer

By: Jim Kevlin  05/29/2018  7:24 pm
Fans are lined up Oneonta’s South Market Street a block and a half from Foothills’ entry at this hour, awaiting admission to comic Amy Schumer’s sold-out show to benefit Opportunities for Otsego’s domestic violence program and Foothills itself. Schumer reportedly bought a house in Delhi and was exploring the area when she happened on Foothills last Friday and offered to do the show.  Tickets were $20; Foothills seats 600 — 700 with overflow, meaning the event might raise $14,000. The curtain rises at 8. (Hannah Bergene photo for AllOTSEGO.com)

