FRANKFORT RUNNER SETS RECORD Race-Lake Marathon Won Under 3 Hours

At Hubbell’s Cove on West Lake Road, four pals from Brooklyn cheer runners in this morning’s Race The Lake Marathon, sponsored by the Clark Sports Center. The two Hubbell sisters, Laura, left, and Jennifer are Cooperstown natives, home for the weekend with David Barrionuevo, left, and Hassan Taimur. Wellwishers were lined up around Otsego Lake, as Cornelius Deep of Frankfort, in right photo, ran the 26-mile marathon in 2:56, 12 minutes better than last year’s winner Peter Buffington’s 3:05.38. Runners came from 15 states, a record, said Doug McCoy, the Clark’s special events organizer. Stamford’s Sean O’Connor won the half-marathon, and Laura Batalis, North Reading, Mass., took the 5K, with Cooperstown’s Henry Horvath coming in second. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

