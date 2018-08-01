By: Jim Kevlin  08/01/2018  11:15 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsFrom Drones To Glory, Relive Induction 2018

From Drones To Glory, Relive Induction 2018

 08/01/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

From Drones To Glory,

Relive Induction 2018

Relive the one weekend a year where Otsego County is in the middle of national attention: Hall of Fame Weekend 2018. With exclusive articles, photos and commentary, this week’s Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal will be  on newsstands this afternoon.
AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS
OR TRY FREEMAN’S JOURNAL HOME DELIVERY
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think