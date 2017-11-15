George Mravlja Jr., 48; Lifelong Farmer Supported Ag Programs

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – George P. Mravlja, Jr., 48, a lifelong dairy farmer, passed away suddenly Nov. 14, 2017, at Bassett Hospital.

He was born Jan. 4, 1969, in Cobleskill, the son of George and Elizabeth (Medved) Mravlja.

George grew up in Worcester on the family farm, a calling her pursued. He graduated from Worcester Central School.

He loved hunting, his family and friends. He was a recent member of the Otsego County 4-H Auction Community and the Dairy Princess Program. He was a member of the Worcester Hose Company and Emergency Squad for over 20 years and served a term on the Worcester Central School Board of Education.

George was very proud of the accomplishments of both of his children, including Chris serving in the Army National Guard and of Sandra for following in the family footsteps of farming and attending SUNY Cobleskill for ag science with a focus on dairy. His favorite spring and summer event was attending different fairs and dairy shows with Sandy and Chris and helping many kids get their animals ready to show.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jodi (Griffiths) Mravlja; son Christopher Mravlja and Katrine Davis, grandson, Lane Davis and a granddaughter, “Little Mravlja Sprout,” who is due in March; daughter Sandra Mravlja and Collin Lamouret; parents George and Betty Mravlja; brother Peter and Kris Mravlja; sister Tina and Jeffrey Schoeberl; father-in-law and mother-in-law Barry Griffiths & Chris Buddle-Griffiths; sister-in-law Judi and Drew Lusk; brothers-in-law Jeremy and Michelle Griffiths and John and Tara Griffiths; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, “adopted” children; and his beloved cats, Matchick and Cali.

Calling hours are noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, Worcester, with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Following the service, family and friends will gather at the Worcester Fire House for a reception.

George’s final resting place will overlook the family farm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Otsego County 4-H Auction Community, CCE of Schoharie & Otsego Counties, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown, NY 13326 or to the Otsego Dairy Princess Program, Amanda Rottingen, 313 Petkewec Rd, Cooperstown, NY 13326

