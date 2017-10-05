Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › GOHS Honors Art Torrey With Eduard Hofbauer Award GOHS Honors Art Torrey With Eduard Hofbauer Award 10/04/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People GOHS Honors Art Torrey With Eduard Hofbauer Award The Greater Oneonta Historical Society this evening honored Art Torrey, who is leaving the board of directors after 15 years, with the fifth annual Eduard Hofbauer Outstanding Service Award, after the longtime downtown merchant (owner of the Alpine Hut) and supporter of local causes. Congratulating Art are, from left, Executive Director Bob Brzozowski, Hofbauer’s daughter Heidi Hofbauer-Buzzy and President Corinne Bresee Smith. As treasurer, Torrey took the organization’s financial records from index cards and an ink-on-paper ledger into computerization. He was also a common presence greeting visitors at the History Center. During this evening’s GOHS annual meeting, Smith, Darryl Lincoln and Adrian Van Essendelft were reelected president, vice president and secretary respectively. Alex Miller succeeded Torrey as treasurer. Three new members joined the 16-member board: Jim Havener, John Pontius and Gary Wickham. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related