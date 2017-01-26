Governor Sends $417,000 To Raze Oneonta For Hulk

Governor Sends $417,000

To Raze Oneonta Ford Hulk

ONEONTA – The Cuomo Administration today announced a $477,915 allocation to be used toward the demolition of the former Oneonta Ford building at Chestnut and South Main to make way for the new Susquehanna Regional Food & Beverage Hub.

Concidentally, at an Otsego Now hearing this morning on taking the property by eminent domain, spokesmen for its owner, the Twelve Tribes, testified $150,000 offered for the property is insufficient; the governor’s announcement came this afternoon.

