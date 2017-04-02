Great Weather For SADD Race

With temperatures nearing 60’s, blue skies and a pleasant wind at their backs, over 300 runners hit the streets for the 19th annual SADD 5K run at the Oneonta High School this afternoon. Above, Liberty Dutcher, Wendy Slicer, Kelly Rogers and Nick Mykyntyn, members of Ainsley’s Angels, take off up the hill on East Street during the first leg of the race. Right, Zac Godfrey, Oneonta, crosses the finish line with the best overall time of 17:43. He was followed by John Miller, Oneonta with a time of 18:06. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Save

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.