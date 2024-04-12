Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Timothy Eric Brown
1979-2024

TIMOTHY ERIC BROWN
(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—Timothy Eric Brown, 44, our beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 due to complications after a lengthy illness. Tim was born May 20, 1979 in Cooperstown, New York.

Timothy grew up in Oneonta and graduated from Oneonta High School in 1997. He was active in sports and loved playing both football and baseball. He also received the Oneonta Boys Club Boy of the Year award in 1996.

Tim was a lover of all things nature. His kind heart led him to bring home many stray animals while growing up. He and his dogs were inseparable. Timothy was an avid hunter and fisherman. His best days were spent in the mountains, amongst the trees, chasing coyotes or hunting down ginseng. Tim was a true friend to many, and he loved those friends like family.

Timothy will always be remembered by his heartbroken family, including his parents, Bruce and Robin Brown; his son, Matthew Brown; his brothers and their wives, Bruce and Nicole Brown, Andrew and Jerianna Brown, and Jarrett and Ashley Brown; his beloved nieces and nephews, Ethan Nisius and Mason, Austin, Kinlee, Arianna, and Carter Brown; as well as many well-loved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tim was such a light in this world; his smile will never be forgotten.

Timothy was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Vivian Brown and Elwood “Bo” and Rolande LeBourveau.

Friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, April 15, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. at the Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main Street, Oneonta, New York.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the family home in Oneonta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org/.

Please visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com to offer a memory or condolence to Timothy’s family.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.

