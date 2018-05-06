HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 7

BOOK CLUB – 1 – 2 p.m. Lovers of crime fiction are invited to discuss. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/figure-drawing-open-studio/?instance_id=986

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Mondays. Open Drawing Group. $10 per class suggested donation. Cooperstown Art Association, 5 Railroad Ave., Cooperstown. Info Janet Erway, (607) 547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/for-adults.html

