HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DEC. 3

TREE LIGHTING – 1:30 p.m. Catskill Area Hospice lights a tree to remember our family, friends, loved ones who have passed. Donate to place a heart shaped ornament with a loved ones name. Front Lawn, Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-432-6773 or visit www.facebook.com/Catskill-Area-Hospice-Palliative-Care-85107712366/

HOLIDAY MARKET – 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Holiday exhibition open house featuring local artists. Perfect place to find that perfect gift. Choose from arts in everything from oil to acrylic, pencil, pastel, photography, collage, more. All welcome. Cherry Branch Gallery, 25 Main St., Cherry Valley. Call 607-264-9530 or visit www.facebook.com/cherrybranchgallery/

OPEN HOUSE – Noon-4 p.m. See the newly renovated church. Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3920 or visit www.stmarysoneonta.org

COOKIES & CLASSICS – 1-5 p.m. Enjoy cookies, drinks, and holiday movies with the family. Cost, $5. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com/events/cooperstown/classics-cookies.aspx?categoryimagno=1

VISIT SANTA – 1-4 p.m. Visit Santa in his cottage in Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

FILM SCREENING – 1-3:30 p.m. Showing “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” Admission, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1467610

POETRY SLAM – 5-10 p.m. Presenting “The World is a Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die, Casanova.” Admission, $8. Hunt Union Waterfront Room, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1642916

SANTA PARADE – 5 p.m. Welcome Santa to Milford. Milford Train Station, 136 E. Main St., Milford. Call 607-286-7331.

HOLIDAY MUSIC – 6-7 p.m. The Valley Voices For Christ Choir presents holiday musical programs “Beautiful Star” & “Come, Let Us Worship The King.” Free, donations welcome. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. Call 315-858-1451 or visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com

