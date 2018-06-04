HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 5

CHORAL CONCERT – 7 – 9 p.m. Spring concert, recital and music department awards. Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St., Milford. Call 607-286-7721 or visit www.web.milfordcentral.org

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats + The Head and The Heart with special guest Brent Cowles. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co. Hwy. 33 Cooperstown. Call 607-544-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/ommegang/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

