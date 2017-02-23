HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Last Day to register for the MuniSkies workshop with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Info, bit.ly/SmartAndDigital

SUNY THEATER – 8 p.m. Theater department production of “Colony Collapse.” Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, 108 Ravine Pkwy., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.edu/academics/theatre/

LIFEGUARDING – 1-3:30 p.m. Have fun in the pool and learn about water safety and lifeguarding. 11-14 year olds. Members $35, non-members $50. Oneonta YMCA, 20 – 26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontaymca.org

OPEN BOWLING – 9 a.m.-Noon. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/

OPEN GYM – 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/

COLLEGE INFORMATION – 10 a.m. Learn about training/career programs, the application process, and financial aid to attend SUNY schools. Misty Fields, Assistant Director of Admissions at SUNY Delhi, will be on hand to answer questions. CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St., Oneonta. Reservations preferred, (607)432-4800 ext. 100 or visit www.cdoworkforce.org

FLIPSTER TRAINING – 11 a.m.-Noon. Learn how to find your magazines on the 4cls database with Brian Lee. Registration required. Cooperstown Village Library. Info, call (607)547-8344 or visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

CRAFT – 1-4 p.m. Fuze Beads. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/

OPEN BOWLING – 1-5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/

LECTURE – 4-5 p.m. “Isotopic patterns of mobility in Hungarian archaeology: A review from the Neolithic to the Bronze Age” presented by Dr. Giblin, Assistant Professor of Anthropology. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Info, oneonta.collegiatelink.net/organization/anthropologyclub/calendar/details/1235594

BREAKFAST FOR DINNER – 5:30-7 p.m. Enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, home fries, sausage, bacon,and coffee. Cost $6 to support the Oneonta Women of the Moose. Moose Lodge, 119 West Broadway, Oneonta. Info, Deb (607)433-2357

OPEN BOWLING – 6-9 p.m.. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com/events/no-school/

CABIN FEVER FILM SERIES – 6:30 p.m. “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” Refreshments available with proceeds benefiting Susquehanna Animal Shelter. The Fenimore Art Museum auditorium, Cooperstown. Info, baseballhall.org/events/cabin-fever-2017

AUDITIONS – 7 p.m. Try out for the Orpheus Theater production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’ St. Mary’s Parish Center, 31 Elm St, Cooperstown. Info, www.orpheustheatre.org

