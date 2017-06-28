HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES – 7 p.m. Presenting “Lucia & Levi” for the first performance at the Bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. www.oneonta.ny.us/departments/parks-and-recreation/summer-concert-series/

MAMMOVAN VISIT – 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Get free mammograms, clinical breast exams, pap tests, and pelvic exams for no cost at Bassett Healthcares Mammovan. Walk-ins welcome. Family Planning of South Central New York, 37 Dietz St., Oneonta. www.facebook.com/pg/FPSCNY/events/

FREE HEALTH SCREENING – 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Get tested for HIV. It’s free, fast, and confidential. Family Planning of South Central NY, 37 Dietz St., Oneonta. fpscny.org

FORDO BBQ – 4-7 p.m. End of month bbq. Drinks and food available. Bring a dish to pass if able. All welcome. FORDO, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events or call 607.267.4435 or email kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org

JOB READINESS WORKSHOP – 5-7 p.m. Work on your resume, job search skill, and interviewing. Great for anyone looking for a job or thinking about a career change. Registration required. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St, Oneonta. www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events or call 607.267.4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org

YARN CLUB – 6-7:45 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. Huntington Park, Oneonta. hmloneonta.org/calendar/

CONVERSATIONS ON HOME – 7 p.m. Lecture and discussion exploring ideas about “home.” Topics include: what defines home, homeland?, How do we understand identity? And more. All sessions free. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St., Cooperstown.

