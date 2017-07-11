HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

COMMUNITY CONCERT – 7-8.30 p.m. Presenting classic old time country music by “Country & Wes.” Held at the Historic Bandstand, Spring Park, Main St., Richfield Springs. www.richfieldspringschamber.org

DIGGING KNOTWEED – 6:30-8 p.m.Help dig Japanese Knotweed out before it can crowd out other plants at the Mohican Farm. Meet at the Mohican Farm Office, 7207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. occainfo.org/calendar/digging-knotweed-2/

COOKING CLASS – 10:30 a.m.-Noon. Learn to cook healthy meals while having some summer fun. Registration required. Wilber Park, Oneonta. Call 607-547-2536 or e-mail otsego@cornell.edu to register. cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2017/07/10/cooking-up-summer-fun-spring-park-richfield-springs

FARM FAMILY TOUR – 10:30 a.m.-Noon. Come discover the life of the family in 1845. Includes hands on activities about learning, playing and working in the 19th century. Celebrate the completion of the tasks with a free ride on the carousel. Included with museum admission. The Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/family-tour

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

TRAP SHOOT – 1 p.m. Practice your trap shooting with 25’s. Cost $3 per 25. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. Call Brian Cole (607)638-9379.

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 1 p.m. Michael Leahy, author of “The Last Innocents: The Collision of the Turbulent Sixties and the Los Angeles Dodgers,” comes to the Baseball Hall of Fame to discuss the book and take questions from the audience, followed by a book signing in the atrium. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame. baseballhall.org/events/author-series-Michael-Leahy?date=0

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to actively manage your high-blood pressure in an evidence based way with a group of your peers. St. Thomas the Apostle, 1 Church St, Cherry Valley. call (607)547-3360 or e-mail LivingWellSessions@bassett.org or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/bassett-offers-free-living-well-high-blood-pressure-workshops/

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

TRAP SHOOT – 6 p.m. Practice your trap shooting with 5’s. Cost $1 per 5. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. Call Brian Cole (607)638-9379.

FAMILY EVENING – 6:30-7:30 p.m. Bring the kids to the Dancing Bear Puppet Theaters performance of “The 3 Little Pigs.” Cooperstown Village Library. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

LEARN TUNISIAN CROCHET – 7-9 p.m. Free class on the basics of Tunisian Crochet. Creative Corner Books, 607 Main St., Hobart. RSVP to creativecornerbooks@gmail.com or visit www.hobartbookvillage.com

WALKING TOUR – 7 p.m. Learn the history of Oneonta circa 1917 with Gary Couse. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

SPORTSMENS CLUB MEETING – 7-8:30 p.m. Open meeting to discuss club business, officer reports, and upcoming events. Become a member or enter the raffle. Members will be available to answer questions or provide tours. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. Call (607)433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

THEATER – 7 p.m. The Glimmer Globe Theater presents William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/A-Midsummer-Nights-Dream

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. The Oneonta Outlaws vs. The Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. www.oneontaoutlaws.com/teams/default.asp?u=ONEONTAOUTLAWS&s=baseball&p=home

