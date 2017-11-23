Happy Thanksgiving!

St. Mary’s and the Lord’s Table hosted their annual community Thanksgiving dinner at the Elk’s Club, who donated their ballroom for the event this afternoon. 200 people came through to enjoy turkey with all the trimmings alongside family and friends with over 100 take-out orders and deliveries enjoyed as well. Above, volunteer Deborah Grundleger, Gilboa, offers a selection of sweetbreads to Fred Packer and Joan Wenck of Portlandville, while Juliette Bergin and Emilia Greco, visiting from long Island, cleared plates and brought them to the dishwasher. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

