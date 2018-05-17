IN MEMORIAM: Madeline “Diddy” Prescott, 95; Worked As Pentagon Secretary

IN MEMORIAM:

ONEONTA – Madeline “Diddy” Prescott, 95, a former Pentagon secretary, died May 15, 2018. She was born Dec 17, 1922, in Graniteville, Quebec, to Marjorie Sartwell and Charles Hanson.

She married Charles Prescott in 1944.

Diddy worked as a Pentagon secretary, then raised children, cooked from scratch (making perfect pie crust by the feel of the dough) made clothes, gardened, preserved food, and cut the family’s hair. Learning thrift and self-sufficiency during the Depression, she reused any plastic dish that crossed her path and never met a plastic bag without a destiny. She was comfortable chopping wood or helping tar a roof.

Fiercely maintaining her independence, she reveled in the ability to ‘do it herself.’ Never admitting to napping or watching TV (unless she “earned her salt”) she enjoyed her glass of wine. After working hard restoring and maintaining property, she enjoyed cards, dominoes, dancing, and music. Diddy played piano, violin and harmonica.

Her legacy includes a daughter, Rae; son, Brian; grandchildren, Jon, Tiffany, Nicole, Devin; their SO Anne, Coryn, Randy, Vivian; great- grandchildren, Matthew, Noah, Jessica, Rebecca, Bryce, Moria. She also loved her niece, Bonnie, Brother-in-law Vinnie, Debbie, Doug, Flo, Tom, Rachel, Raelyn, Billie, Ruth, Bill, Vera and Marlene.

A sea-scattering for both Charlie and Diddy will be arranged in the future.

In her memory please donate to hospice which gives the end of life dignity and relief, then gather family and friends, play music, drink wine and enjoy life.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home.

