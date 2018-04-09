By:  04/08/2018  8:25 pm
Jeff Katz Honored At Village Hall Reception

Former Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz was celebrated this evening in the ballroom at Village Hall, where he was gifted a gavel, a print of the village and a proclamation by new mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, as well as remarks by friends, trustees past and present and state Senator Jim Seward, R-Milford. “I have been fortunate to serve with people of a like mind,” he said. “And I cannot say enough about all the people in this room. It’s nice to have people come to your side.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
