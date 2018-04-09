Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Jeff Katz Honored At Village Hall Reception Jeff Katz Honored At Village Hall Reception 04/08/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Jeff Katz Honored At Village Hall Reception Former Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz was celebrated this evening in the ballroom at Village Hall, where he was gifted a gavel, a print of the village and a proclamation by new mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, as well as remarks by friends, trustees past and present and state Senator Jim Seward, R-Milford. “I have been fortunate to serve with people of a like mind,” he said. “And I cannot say enough about all the people in this room. It’s nice to have people come to your side.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related