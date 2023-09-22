In Memoriam

1928-2023

COOPERSTOWN – Wendell Tripp passed away September 20, 2023.

He was born June 1, 1928, in Walden, the son of Eva Welsch Tripp and Wendell E. Tripp Sr. He graduated from Walden High School in June 1946 and joined the U.S. Navy the day after graduation. He served in the Navy for three years, much of that time aboard the light cruisers USS Wilkes Barre and USS Huntington.

Following his discharge from the Navy, he attended Drew University, majoring in English literature, and received the BA degree in 1953. He then received the MA degree in American History from the University of Michigan and the PhD from the Faculty of Political Science at Columbia University.

He taught world history at Port Jervis and Middletown high schools from 1955 to 1958 and taught American History at Hobart and William Smith colleges from 1958 to 1964. In 1964, he became director of publications and editor of the quarterly journal “New York History” at the New York State Historical Association in Cooperstown. Between 1964 and 2001, he edited 148 issues of the journal. He also produced “TheOtsego Herald,” published annually for many years at The Farmers’ Museum print shop. He wrote “The Church at the Farmers’ Museum” and edited several publications related to the museums.

He was also the author or editor of several books: “Through Poverty’s Vail,” published by Syracuse University Press; “World of the Founders: New York Communities in the Federal Period,” published by New York’s commission on the bicentennial of the U.S. constitution; “A Bibliography of Newspapers in Fourteen New York Counties,” co-edited with Sylvia Faibisoff, published by the South Central Research Library Council; “Coming and Becoming: Pluralism in New York State History,” published by NYSHA. He also contributed, without portfolio, to a variety of publications, including “The Empire State: A History of New York,” published by Cornell University Press.

His PhD dissertation, a study of Revolutionary War veteran Robert Troup, was published by Arno Press. Troup, a close friend of both Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, was an active Federalist and a prominent attorney, but his major historic role was as chief administrator for Sir William Pulteney, an English peer who purchased millions of acres of land in western New York. Troup’s lobbying in the New York legislature enabled Pulteney and other Englishmen to own land in New York. He then established offices in several western New York communities and administered the sale of the Pulteney land to individual settlers.

In addition to being editor of “New York History” and director of publications for 37 years, Tripp was also director of library services for 10 years and was adjunct professor in SUNY Oneonta’s Cooperstown Graduate Program for 35 years and adjunct lecturer in that program for 15 years. He was also on the board of the South Central Library Council and represented NYSHA on the planning committee of the annual Conference on New York History.

His interest in history and in drama led him to write a play, “The Tragedy of Stephen Arnold,” which was presented at the Fenimore House theater, and to write two plays directed to elementary school audiences that were published in “The Grade Teacher.”

He was also active in local government, serving for several years on various zoning boards and serving for six years on the Cooperstown Board of Trustees and for six years as mayor of Cooperstown.

Wendell was predeceased by his parents, by his brother, Albert Tripp, sisters Marion Welsch and Mary Louise Meier, and by his wife, Maria K. Tripp.

He is survived by daughters Dana Peeters (Martin) and Nancy Morris (Daniel); son Robert Tripp (Angela); and by stepsons Robert Zamelis (Cristan) and Douglas Zamelis (Cheryl). He is also survived by grandchildren Stefanie Brindle (Kyllan), MariaRosa Konopka (Robert V.), Andrew Konopka, Olivia Morris, Leland Morris, John Tripp, Samantha Tripp, Madelyn Zamelis, Ariadne Wright (Alex), and Nicholas Zamelis (Lauren); and great-grandchildren Carmella, Tolba, and Aoife Brindle, Giuliana Konopka, and Vivianne Konopka.

Service plans will be announced at a later date.

