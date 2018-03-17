By:  03/17/2018  1:06 pm
Little Delaware Youth Ensemble Hosts Demos, Sing-a-longs

Little Delaware Youth Ensemble

Hosts Demos, Sing-a-longs

Uli Speth, Music Director of the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble, sings alongside his students Keely Higgins, Otego, and Quinn Lytel, Cooperstown, at their event at Foothills this morning. It featured musical demonstrations, an instrument petting zoo and sing-a-longs for children and their families.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

