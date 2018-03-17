Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Little Delaware Youth Ensemble Hosts Demos, Sing-a-longs Little Delaware Youth Ensemble Hosts Demos, Sing-a-longs 03/17/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Little Delaware Youth Ensemble Hosts Demos, Sing-a-longs Uli Speth, Music Director of the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble, sings alongside his students Keely Higgins, Otego, and Quinn Lytel, Cooperstown, at their event at Foothills this morning. It featured musical demonstrations, an instrument petting zoo and sing-a-longs for children and their families.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) Save SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin0 Related