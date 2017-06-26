Maureen P. Hulbert, 76, Oneonta; Local Philanthropist With Husband

IN MEMORIAM

WEST ONEONTA – Maureen P. Hulbert, 76, a benefactress to the Oneonta community along with her husband, the late Henry Hulbert, passed away at home on June 2, 2017, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was born Jan. 4, 1941, the daughter of Frank and Kathryn (Noonan) Keegan.

As part of the Oneonta community, she served on the boards of directors for Fox Memorial Hospital, the Riley J. and Lillian N. Warren & Beatrice W. Blanding Foundation and the Philip E. Potter Foundation.



A loving mother, she was dedicated to her children, who survive her: Thomas Wolek, Anne Wolek, Sue-Anne DeBergh and Sally Dunleavy. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister; four brothers and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, attorney Henry Hulbert, a civic leader and trustee of many local philanthropies, who died on March 12, 2012.

A memorial Catholic mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street in Oneonta.

Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Family Services Association, 277 Chestnut Street, Oneonta, NY 13820. Online condolences may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St. in Oneonta.

