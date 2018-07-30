By: Ian Austin  07/29/2018  8:07 pm
New Milford Church Sanctuary Begins Construction This Week

Pastor Sylvia Barrett, center, digs the ceremonial first shovel full of dirt marking the first step in the construction of the new sanctuary at Milford Methodist Church. She was joined in this celebration by all of her congregation, which included Tom Rathbone, Lola Rathbone, Erica Eggleston,Laura Eggleston, Milford Mayor Brian Picorny, architect Jim Hunt, Rev. Tom LeBeau and Annika Murray. Construction begins monday under Eastman and Associates. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
