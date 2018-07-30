Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › New Milford Church Sanctuary Begins Construction This Week New Milford Church Sanctuary Begins Construction This Week 07/29/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People New Milford Church Sanctuary Begins Construction This Week Pastor Sylvia Barrett, center, digs the ceremonial first shovel full of dirt marking the first step in the construction of the new sanctuary at Milford Methodist Church. She was joined in this celebration by all of her congregation, which included Tom Rathbone, Lola Rathbone, Erica Eggleston,Laura Eggleston, Milford Mayor Brian Picorny, architect Jim Hunt, Rev. Tom LeBeau and Annika Murray. Construction begins monday under Eastman and Associates. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related