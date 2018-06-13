No Injuries Reported In Chestnut St. Rollover

By: Ian Austin  06/13/2018  7:23 pm
At left, Sgt. Ralph Pajerski, Oneonta Police Dept., surveys the scene as firefighter Ron Wamsley sweeps up debris around a vehicle rollover that blocked Chestnut Street in Oneonta for nearly an hour. Sgt. Pajerski reported that the driver was momentarily distracted when she put down a tissue. She then allegedly struck a parked car resulting in the accident. No injuries were reported and streets are now clear. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

