No Injuries Reported In Chestnut St. Rollover 06/13/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People, Police & Fire No Injuries Reported In Chestnut St. Rollover At left, Sgt. Ralph Pajerski, Oneonta Police Dept., surveys the scene as firefighter Ron Wamsley sweeps up debris around a vehicle rollover that blocked Chestnut Street in Oneonta for nearly an hour. Sgt. Pajerski reported that the driver was momentarily distracted when she put down a tissue. She then allegedly struck a parked car resulting in the accident. No injuries were reported and streets are now clear. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)